Three Robstown family members killed in Highway 59 crash involving 18-wheeler

Three members of a Robstown family died Saturday, Jan. 17th, in a deadly traffic accident on Highway 59 North that involved an 18-wheeler and multiple vehicles.

Carlos Lopez confirmed his family received devastating news when Robert Barrera, Roxana Ybarra and her husband Marcus were killed in the crash as they traveled out of town to celebrate Robert's recent birthday.

"(Now) you have four children that were left without their parents now. And their grandfather," Carlos Lopez said.

Portions of Highway 59 North were closed as law enforcement investigated the multi-vehicle accident.

Roxana Ybarra was an educator at Robstown Independent School District, and her father Robert Barrera - a Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

The crash has left four children without their parents and grandfather. Carlos Lopez is asking the community to keep the family in their prayers during this difficult time.

"To pray for the family. To pray for the children...They need you. Not only the people in Robstown but everybody in South Texas," Carlos said.

He said it's hard to understand what happened and how quickly life can change.

Carlos Lopez is asking the military community and all of the Coastal Bend to remember his loved ones and support their family as they navigate this tragedy.

