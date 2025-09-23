Kingsville city commissioners postpone decision on city manager contract

KINGSVILLE, Texas — On Monday evening, Kingsville city commissioners postponed their decision on the employment agreement for newly appointed City Manager Charlie Sosa, whom residents in the past have shown concerns about his hiring.

“We are not gonna take any action on… on 14 out of 14 and with that.. this meeting is adjourned,” Sam Fugate, Kingsville City Mayor, said.

This is the second time the court has postponed the agenda item regarding the employment agreement contract.

“I’m glad they postponed it, they have had qualified candidates apply before and they all have been discarded for friends.” Cathy Studer, Kingsville Neighbor, said.

Kingsville hired a search firm for $16,000 to find qualified candidates for the city manager position, but none were chosen.

Charlie Sosa was appointed to the position on August 25.

As KRIS 6 News reported before, Sosa had a felony conviction back in 2005 for shoplifting in New Mexico, which still worries residents.

“When you are dealing with a large budget.. I'm a former law enforcement, it always starts small and then it gets bigger, then you can't get the money back,” Studer said.

The court spoke for about 30 minutes during executive session regarding the contract.

The agenda packet states that if the contract is signed, the city manager would get paid $180,000 annually.

“You have to have the qualifications, the experience to be able to do a position like this, and I don't think he has gathered enough of that to warrant $180,000 a year,” Ramos said,

If terminated under the signed contract, he would receive 20 weeks' full salary.

“What I would like to see in that provision is city manager goals, if he doesnt meet his goals that he also gets terminated without those 20 weeks,” Ramos said.

Residents also brought up the issue of how Sosa was able to get the position in the first place.

“I believe this sets a precedent for the future of Kingsville when we hire someone through this type of practice… that we don't require the best for Kingsville,” Ramos said.

Kris 6 News asked the court for comment after the meeting was over, but was declined.

“I hope to see in the future or between now and the next meeting that the city council has done an investigation on his background,” Ramos said.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

