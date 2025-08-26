Kingsville votes to hire attorney for recall suit, appoints city manager

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Kingsville city commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to hire an attorney to represent the city and three commissioners in a recall election lawsuit, while also appointing Charlie Sosa as the new city manager in a 4-1 vote.

The lawsuit was filed by Selina Tijerina, a Kingsville neighbor, to get a district judge to enforce the city to abide by the charter and fix a date for a recall election. Commissioners Norma Nelda Alvarez, Leo Alarcon, and Hector Hinojosa voted to retain legal representation, while Commissioner Edna Lopez and Mayor Sam Fugate voted against the measure.

"The taxpayers of this community will have to pay to represent these individuals that didn't do their jobs," Mayor Fugate said.

The following agenda item was the city manager appointment, which drew criticism from residents who questioned how the item was handled on the meeting agenda.

"And there is not a name on it. It's not an executive session where it should be," Elizabeth Ramos, Kingsville neighbor, said.

Commissioner Lopez was the lone dissenting vote on the city manager appointment, explaining she couldn't support the motion due to procedural concerns.

Lopez added that Kingsville hired a professional search firm to find the next city manager, which cost taxpayers a total of $16,000. The city was presented with a total of 12 applicants.

"The candidate in question did not apply for the job, resulting in a deviation of established application procedures," Lopez said.

Sosa had been serving as interim city manager after Mark McLaughlin resigned in November 2024. Hinojosa defended the appointment, praising Sosa's community involvement.

"He's well-liked in the community, he is out there in the community, you know, talking to people," Hinojosa said.

Some residents walked out of the meeting following the votes.

KRIS 6 approached city officials, including Sosa, for a comment, but was declined to provide a statement.

