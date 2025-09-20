KINGSVILLE, Texas — A 2005 felony conviction for Kingsville's new city manager, Charlie Sosa, is raising concerns among residents and at least one city commissioner about whether he's the right person for the job.

Sosa was convicted of shoplifting more than $250 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to court documents reviewed by KRIS 6 News. The 2005 offense is classified as a Class 4 felony.

KRIS 6 News obtained a copy of the statement of facts from the 2005 complaint, which detailed that Sosa had stolen from a Sam's Club by altering the price tag of a computer valued at $1,698.63 to that of an HP printer. He paid only $159.74 for the computer.

The revelation of his prior criminal history has led to concerns from the Kingsville community.

However, Kingsville Commissioner for Place 1, Edna Lopez, has voiced ongoing objections to Sosa's appointment, questioning his lack of experience and qualifications for the city's top executive position.

"The power belongs to the people, and the people need to know what's going on," said Lopez.

Residents question Kingsville city manager hire after felony conviction revealed

During the Aug. 25 city commission meeting, Lopez noted that Sosa had not followed proper procedures to obtain the position.

"You know, it makes me think that maybe he knew that we were gonna get that background check," Lopez said.

The felony conviction has also left some residents with questions about the hiring process.

"He is in a very professional role, running the entire city, and shouldn't have a felony on his record at all. Especially one that concerns larceny, which is stealing, and him handling millions of our dollars," said Elizabeth Ramos, a Kingsville resident.

The city spent $16,000 to hire a search firm for the city manager position. Twelve people applied for the role, but none were selected through that process.

Mark McLaughlin, the previous city manager, said that when he applied in 2019, every applicant had to meet specific requirements to get the job. He noted the job description was the same for this year's posting.

"I think if they ran it down, they're gonna find out that Charlie doesn't meet the basic qualifications," McLaughlin said.

City commissioners voted 4-1 on Aug. 25 to hire Sosa as city manager.

"I feel like the city manager, if he is gonna run the city, he has to also follow the same standards as we do," Lopez said.

Mayor Sam Fugate declined to be interviewed. Three other Kingsville commissioners and Sosa have not returned calls for comment.

Commissioners are expected to discuss Sosa's employment agreement at their next meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 22.

The agenda packet for the upcoming meeting details the agreement contract and states his starting annual salary of $180,000. If Sosa is terminated, he will receive 20 weeks' full salary.