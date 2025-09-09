Kingsville commissioners hire attorney for recall election lawsuit

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville City Commission voted 3-2 Monday to hire the Law Office of Gilberto Hinojosa & Associates P.C. to represent the city and three commissioners in a lawsuit against resident Selina Tijerina regarding a recall election.

Commissioner Edna Lopez opposed the decision, questioning the selection process and cost.

"Did we go out for bids to see who would give the city the best deal? How did this election come about?" Lopez said.

According to the agenda packet, the attorney's legal services will cost $350 per hour, prompting further concerns from Lopez about the expense.

"And why are we hiring, I believe this was one of the higher hourly rate attorneys… he was one of the most expensive ones," Lopez said.

Mayor Sam Fugate also voted against hiring the attorney.

Before the vote, the council discussed funding options for the legal services.

"See whether or not we can just take this out of our travel. That way the citizens don't have to pay…" Fugate said.

The three commissioners who voted in favor were Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa and Leo Alarcon.

"We should have some type of represent - representation and this is the, the, the person that we chose, uh, or I chose, you know, uh, based on, on the information that, that was given to me," Hector Hinojosa said.

The commission also considered approving a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a city manager employment agreement with Charles L. Sosa, but that item was postponed to the next meeting scheduled for September 22.

The court and City Manager Charles L. Sosa declined to comment after the meeting.

