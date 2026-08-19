ALICE, Texas —

Alice ISD board member Cody Reeves is publicly addressing his wife's arrest for the first time, posting a statement on Facebook saying he has "no intention of throwing in the towel."

Reeves did not mention his wife Erika Reeves or her charges by name in the post. He wrote that he has "chosen to handle privately" his personal life and thanked those who "respected that without prying or jumping to conclusions."

"I understand that opinions and criticism come with serving in public office," Reeves wrote. "But someone else's opinion or statement about me does not define my character or who I am."

Alice ISD board member says he has 'no intention of throwing in the towel' after wife's arrest

Reeves said his priority as a trustee remains students and the district. Comments on the post were later turned off.

Erika Reeves was arrested in late July and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and forgery of a financial instrument in connection with the Schallert PTA, where she served as president.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia told KRIS 6 News that Reeves allegedly forged the former PTA president's name on checks and stole just under $30,000 from the organization's accounts.

Garcia said police believe Erika Reeves acted alone and said her husband is not involved in the alleged theft.

The chief urged anyone who participated in PTA fundraisers managed by Erika Reeves to contact the Alice Police Department.

A financial institution flagged suspicious activity in the Schallert PTA's accounts, prompting Alice ISD to immediately notify police, according to the district.

Alice ISD emphasized that PTAs in Texas operate as independent legal entities, separate from the school district. The district said it does not have access to or authority over PTA finances, accounts or expenditures.

Cody Reeves was appointed to the Alice ISD board in June 2025 to fill a vacancy left by Albert Molina, who resigned one month into his second term amid allegations of inappropriate communications with a district employee.

"I want to continue the growth of Alice ISD," Reeves said at the time of his appointment.

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