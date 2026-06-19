Alice ISD cooperating in probe of Schallert PTA president

Alice Independent School District is cooperating with law enforcement in an investigation into alleged financial misconduct by the president of the Schallert Parent Teacher Association.

The district announced Tuesday that concerns were first raised by a financial institution where the PTA maintains its accounts. Upon being notified of the potential issue, the district says it immediately reported the matter to the Alice Police Department.

The district emphasized that PTAs in Texas, including the Schallert PTA, operate as separate legal entities independent from the school district.

"The PTA operates under its own leadership, governing documents, and organizational structure," the district said. "The PTA maintains its own bank accounts and financial records, and the District does not have access to, authority over, or responsibility for the PTA's actions, finances, accounts, deposits, or expenditures."

The district further clarified that PTA fundraising activities and financial decisions are conducted independently, with PTA officers not acting on behalf of the school district. The district also does not direct or supervise the PTA's financial operations.

I expressed appreciation for parent and volunteer contributions to school support through PTA organizations, noting that the district is "greatly troubled by the current situation."

The district committed to working with local PTA groups to ensure compliance with state and national PTA protocols and procedures going forward.

Due to the ongoing law enforcement investigation, the district stated it would not provide additional comments at this time.

The Schallert campus serves students in the Alice Independent School District, located at 2 Coyote Trail in Alice, Texas. The district can be reached at 361-664-0981.

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