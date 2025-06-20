Alice ISD fills school board vacancy after sudden resignation

ALICE, Texas — Alice Independent School District has filled a vacancy that opened suddenly earlier this month. Cody Reeves was elected as a member of the school board this afternoon.

"I want to continue the growth of Alice ISD," Reeves said.

This comes after Albert Molina resigned just one month into his second term on the school board.

A source with direct knowledge told me that Molina shared inappropriate communications with a school district employee. He had been on the board for 8 years.

