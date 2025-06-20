Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodJim Wells CountyAlice

Actions

Alice ISD fills school board vacancy after sudden resignation

CODY REEVES.png
KRIS 6 News
Cody Reeves
CODY REEVES.png
Posted

ALICE, Texas — Alice Independent School District has filled a vacancy that opened suddenly earlier this month. Cody Reeves was elected as a member of the school board this afternoon.

"I want to continue the growth of Alice ISD," Reeves said.

This comes after Albert Molina resigned just one month into his second term on the school board.

A source with direct knowledge told me that Molina shared inappropriate communications with a school district employee. He had been on the board for 8 years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Flag for a Flag