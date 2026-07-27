Alice PTA president arrested, charged with allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 from Schallert PTA

The president of the Schallert Parent Teacher Association has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing nearly $30,000 from the organization, Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia told KRIS 6 News.

Erika Reeves, who took over as PTA president from a prior leader, faces charges of theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 and forgery of a financial instrument.

Garcia said Reeves was responsible for fundraising and had control over the PTA's accounts. According to the chief, Reeves allegedly forged the prior president's name on checks made out to that person.

"At the beginning, checks made out to the prior president, she was forging the prior president's name on the checks," Garcia said.

The amount missing totals just under $30,000, Garcia said.

Police are investigating whether additional incidents arose during the probe, but said no other victims have come forward. Garcia confirmed Reeves allegedly acted alone and that her husband, a member of the Alice ISD school board, is not involved.

Garcia urged anyone who has had financial dealings with Reeves or participated in PTA fundraisers she managed to contact the Alice Police Department.

The arrest follows a report earlier this month that a financial institution first flagged concerns about the Schallert PTA's accounts. Alice ISD said at the time that it immediately notified police and emphasized that PTAs in Texas operate as independent legal entities, separate from the school district.

The district does not have access to or authority over PTA finances, accounts or expenditures, officials said. PTA officers do not act on behalf of the district, and the district does not direct or supervise PTA financial operations.

Alice ISD previously said it was "greatly troubled by the current situation" and committed to working with local PTA groups on compliance with state and national PTA protocols.

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