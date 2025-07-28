Bob Hall Pier rebuild on track to be complete at end of the year, restaurant to follow in 2026

PADRE ISLAND, Tx — Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney says the long-awaited $28.5 million Bob Hall Pier reconstruction is more than halfway complete, with fishing access expected to return by the end of this year.

"I'd say it's probably in the 55 to 60 percent range. And so, we're still moving along. We still anticipate, you know, an end-of-the-year contract. That's what we've been told," Chesney said.

The pier has been a work in progress since Hurricane Hanna severely damaged the structure five years ago, leaving island neighbors and visitors without the popular fishing spot. The groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the rebuild project was held in October 2024.

Local fisherman David Frank has lived in Corpus Christi for 12 years, and was disappointed by the destruction of the pier five years ago. Frank has been documenting the reconstruction process with weekly photographs.

"See the pilings? They did the very last one this morning on the very, very end. So, I have a picture. I've taken a picture, one picture a week, so when it's all done, you'll be able to flip through them," Frank said.

While the pier itself is on track for completion this year, the restaurant portion will follow a different timeline.

"I think the Coastal Parks board will probably send out a request for proposals late fall and then probably pick someone in early next year, because if it's not gonna open until middle of next year, we don't need a vendor now," Chesney said.

Commissioner Chesney is still unsure of what restaurateur will take over the restaurant space on the pier. While the restaurant is not set to open until sometime next year, he still expects significant public interest once the pier itself reopens.

"We anticipate a lot of people that are gonna be super excited to be out there, we think people are gonna be lining up to get on that pier, they've been waiting a long time. I get it, so have I," Chesney said.

For Frank and other local anglers, the pier's return represents more than just a fishing spot—it's about restoring a peaceful community gathering place.

"I like it. I miss the old Bob Hall. So it’ll be nice to have this one to take its place," Frank said. "It's peaceful. You can be around other people, or you can be by yourself, and so it fits every mood."

Frank added that the pier will provide an additional attraction during busy tourist seasons.

"The tourists will have more to do when they come out here. Summertime this beach is so crowded, so that's something for them to walk up and go do," Frank said.

The restaurant space is expected to be completed sometime in 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!