Padre Islanders react to new Bob Hall Pier renderings including a new restaurant

If you’ve ever taken a quick getaway trip to Padre Island, you might have seen construction taking place at Bob Hall Pier.

A blue facility is all that’s left of the pier after Hurricane Hanna swept through a few years back.

But after Thursdays Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting, neighbors can expect to see a lot more than just the old building.

Commissioners approved of the final design for Bob Hall Pier. Commissioner Brent Chesney said the pictures in the video are mechanical renderings similar to how they envision Bob Hall Pier to look after construction is completed.

Sara McCutchon is no stranger to Bob Hall Pier.

“I’ve grown up out here. I learned to swim here when I was was little,” Sara said.

Neither is her husband Fred.

“There’s two or three of them out there surfing. That’s where we would go to surf at the end,” Fred said.

Both Sara and Fred looked back at their times on the pier, but also looked forward towards the new revitalization.

“It’s very exciting. It’s just history of Corpus Christi,” Fred said.

They also look forward to all the possibilities that come with it.

“Poeple can come fish, eat, snack. It’s nice to have a nice place out here,” Sara said.

And after the sound of approval at Thursday’s meeting, that reality is inching closer and closer each day. The renderings are a close representation of how the new Bob Hall Pier will look.

“It’s ten times the pier that we had before. It is so much stronger, it’s higher,” Fred said.

Commissioner Chesney said while the exterior renderings of Bob Hall Pier are pretty set in stone, the interior of the restaurant is yet to be.

One reason? The bar. Specifically, the location.

“It still shows that we have a bar located in the middle of the floor,” Commissioner Mike Pusley said.

Commissioner Pusley expressed his concern over making sure it’s a family friendly environment first and foremost.

“We want people to feel comfortable about bringing their kids and grandkids,” Pusley said.

Sara and Fred think it will be regardless.

“People come here to vacation so they should be able to relax and enjoy their time,” Sara said.

“You can go surfing, get tired, order lunch or dinner and just have a drink. It’s going to be great,” Fred said.

Construction should be finished by the end of this year or beginning of next.

