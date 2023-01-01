Erin Holly was born and raised in the Greater Philadelphia area. Erin is the youngest of three, with two older brothers. She graduated from La Salle University in Philadelphia in May 2023 with a Bachelors degree in Media and Journalism with a minor in Spanish.

Erin joined the KRIS 6 News/Action 10 News team as a Multimedia Journalist in September 2023. She will be covering the North Padre Island/Port Aransas neighborhoods for her assigned beat as a Neighborhood News reporter.

During Erin's time in college she anchored and produced La Salle TV News and held two sports internships, one being a Video Production Intern for the Philadelphia Eagles. Erin attended Super Bowl 57 as a member of the Eagles staff, and you can also see her sporting her NFC Championship ring on special occasions.

In her free time, she enjoys playing tennis, going to country music concerts, working out, and watching The Bachelor.

Erin is thrilled about starting her career as a Multimedia Journalist here in the Coastal Bend!