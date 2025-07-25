It's showtime; Young actors bring 'Beetlejuice Jr.' to life at Port Aransas Community Theater

The Port Aransas Community Theater's (PACT) production of "Beetlejuice Jr." features young talent from across the Coastal Bend, with performances running through August 3.

14-year-old Port Aransas Independent School District (PAISD) student Adriel Jimenez leads the cast as the title character in the musical adaptation of the popular film.

"I am the juice, Beetlejuice!" Jimenez said.

This marks a significant milestone for the young performer, who is taking on his first leading role.

"Well, I'm not a cameo character anymore. This is my first lead, and I get to be the big man, the title character," Jimenez said.

The show follows the storyline of Lydia Deetz, a teenager obsessed with death who gets haunted by the demon Beetlejuice and other ghosts.

"It's really great. It's a good show. Everybody's put so much work into this," Jimenez said.

Brayden Jake, a senior Media Studies major at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, serves as assistant director and choreographer for the production.

"This production, we have a lot of pop culture references in the show, and I think the kids latch onto that, and it just makes it even more funny," Jake said.

The Port Aransas Community Theater has become a creative hub for young performers throughout the region, including newcomers like Emily Page from Corpus Christi.

"This is my first show at Port A. Very welcoming, very kind. That's just kind-of what theater is. This cast has just completely welcomed me with open arms," Page said.

The cast members describe their connection as familial, creating a supportive environment for their creative work.

"We all treat each other like family, and it's so awesome. Everybody loves each other and it just feels more like a home," Jake said.

Jimenez hopes audiences will enjoy the production that the cast has worked so hard for the past two months to perfect.

"I'm just looking to make this the best shows we can, and make it better and improve every day, add a little extra, maybe improvise a little, make the people laugh," Jimenez said.

"Beetlejuice Jr." runs on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm at the Port Aransas Community Theater through August 3. To buy tickets, click here.

