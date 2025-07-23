Port Aransas vegan food pantry offers plant-based options accessible to everyone

A unique food pantry in Port Aransas is changing how people think about free food resources by offering plant-based options to anyone who needs them, regardless of income or location. Joyce Christensen runs the Theresa Sumner Plant Based Vegan Food Pantry, located at 320 W. Avenue G, which she says stands out from traditional food pantries in several ways.

"We make our hamburgers from plants. They look like hamburgers, they taste like hamburgers," Christensen said.

Christensen hosts a free plant-based cooking demonstration every Saturday morning at 11:00am to teach neighbors about different options for plant-based meals. Unlike most food assistance programs, this pantry does not impose typical limitations on who can receive help.

"We definitely want to help people who can't afford food. It's open to anyone," Christensen said.

The pantry completely runs on donations, and serves as a tribute to Christensen's niece, Theresa Sumner, who died from lung cancer last year.

"We're different from most food pantries because we have no geographic boundaries. We have no income restrictions. We're simply here to help anyone who wants to eat a healthy, plant-based diet," Christensen said.

Christensen says she feels her niece's presence especially on Saturdays when she prepares plant-based meals for community members at the food pantry.

"My son, Dale Christensen and I, helped care for Theresa during her last days, and now we are carrying on her dream of a vegan food pantry," Christensen said.

"It always keeps her in our memory," Christensen said.

Christensen recognizes her previous volunteer experience with traditional food assistance programs. She says those programs do not tend to put an emphasis on healthy food options.

"For many years, I volunteered the food pantry here in Port Aransas. It's a wonderful organization, but, they don't give away very many fruits and vegetables," Christensen said.

She remains committed to fulfilling her niece Theresa's vision of providing healthy food options for everyone in the community. Christensen is expanding her program this year by sponsoring the Corpus Christi VegFest, a health event, which will be held in Port Aransas this year on October 11, 2025 at Robert's Point Park.

"We want to help everyone. Especially those who can't help themselves," Christensen said.

The Theresa Sumner Plant Based Food Pantry is open by appointment anytime. Neighbors can call 361-463-6428 to talk to Christensen and learn more about what resources are available at the Theresa Sumner Plant Based Vegan Food Pantry in Port Aransas. To learn more about how to donate to the food pantry, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!