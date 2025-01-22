Nueces County Commissioners approve Bob Hall Pier rebuild final design

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the Nueces County Commissioner approved the final design of the rebuild of Bob Hall Pier and the pier's restaurant space. The Nueces County Coastal Parks Board decided on a final design, made up of various elements of two different designs mixed together at their Dec 19, 2024 meeting.

However, the final design was still presented to Nueces County Commissioners on Wednesday, Jan. 22, for the commissioners to ratify and accept the Coastal Parks Board's recommendation for the design.

“I think this is just going to be, you know, iconic," Brent Chesney, Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 4 and the leader of the Bob Hall Pier project, said.

Bob Hall Pier was severely damaged by Hurricane Hanna in 2020. Neighbors across the Coastal Bend have been patiently awaitingthe rebuild of this "iconic" structure.

“Very exciting day; the Nueces County Coastal Parks Board has made a recommendation based on some submissions by local architect CLK, who was hired to design the restaurant space. And I just think it came back looking awesome," Commissioner Chesney said.

Erin Holly Commissioner Brent Chesney looking at the final Bob Hall Pier design plans.

A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the new Bob Hall Pier was held on Oct. 7, 2024. Commissioner Chesney said the new pier will be seen as a symbol of the resilience of the community and recovery from Hurricane Hanna.

“The whole theme that I’ve said all along is we never gave up. You know, and that’s how the people on the island are. And that’s how the people in Port Aransas are," Chesney said.

CLK Architects and Associates is the chosen architecture company that created the final design of the pier and restaurant space.

“I think the view, I think the atmosphere, just the sights and the scenes of being there at the beach, and the restaurant’s gonna be new and improved," Troy Adler, Chairman of the Nueces County Coastal Parks Board, said.

There is no update on who will own and operate the restaurant space on the pier. However, the final design plan allows for a full restaurant and bar. There is also a concessions/bait stand, restrooms, and a large mural in the final design plan.

“There’s gonna be some more signage that we haven’t gotten to yet because we’re, you know, kind of taking it one step at a time, and I just think it's going to be a pier and a restaurant building that people are gonna go ‘wow that’s really neat," Chesney said.

According to Commissioner Chesney, the construction on Bob Hall Pier is still on track and on the $28.5 million budget to be complete by the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

“Really looking forward to getting the community and the community and people from all over Texas, and the nation coming down and visiting," Adler said.

