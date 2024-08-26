Bob Hall once and for all; BHP rebuild should be complete in under 460 days

Long-awaited Bob Hall Pier rebuild construction is set to start soon. Commissioner Brent Chesney announced the Notice to Proceed last week.

Bob Hall Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Hanna in July 2020, and the people of the Coastal Bend have been awaiting the rebuild.

The contractor on the project, Callan Marine has just under 460 days to complete the construction on the $28.5 million dollar project.

Some residents are still skeptical that it will be complete in that time frame.

“I’m hopeful, but the way things happen in Corpus, I can see it being delayed a little bit," island resident Nicole Shank said.

In March,KRIS 6 News reported that the redesign project was set to start in late 2024.Commissioner Chesney said that original plan is still on track and on budget. The new Bob Hall Pier is designed to weather a 100 year storm.

“It’s known all over the country. And I think its going to be a huge draw, a huge re-draw, because it was already a big draw. It will generate revenue for the county which is also important, so this is actually a project that will pay for itself, which isn’t always the case in county or city government," Commissioner Chesney said.

One major aspect of the rebuild that many people are wondering, is will it have the bar and restaurant like it used to?

“Within the notice to proceed and within the 460 days, this contractor will also build this restaurant, so they have that obligation as well. But what will happen next is the parks board will engage with a local architect. They will design it to completion," Commissioner Chesney said.

Commissioner Chesney said the Bob Hall Pier redesign will include a restaurant atop the pier and a concessions area.

“There have been some battles won and some battles lost. But at the end of the day, we’re gonna build a 28 million, 500 thousand dollar pier with a restaurant space on top of it, that I think people all over this country, and this community will use."

While some residents are a little skeptical about the timeline, they are also excited to have their beloved Bob Hall Pier back on the island like the good old days.

“Growing up, we always came out here to fish. We also loved Mikel May’s, so we loved the restaurant," Shank said. "I'm very excited about it. I've spent a lot of days and nights out here on the pier. I absolutely love it. I'm excited to bring my girls out here to enjoy the new pier."

Commissioner Chesney said an official groundbreaking ceremony for the Bob Hall Pier rebuild construction will be held sometime in September 2024, and the project is set to be complete in 2026.

