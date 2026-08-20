CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

An arrest affidavit obtained by KRIS 6 details the allegations against a Corpus Christi ISD cafeteria worker charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl who later gave birth.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, Benjamin Ace Castro, 32, was charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. He has since bonded out.

Affidavit details allegations against Corpus Christi ISD cafeteria worker charged with sexual assault

According to the affidavit, on Aug. 13, 2026, a Corpus Christi police officer working off duty at Bay Area Hospital was advised that a 17-year-old had given birth and that the father was reportedly 32 years old.

The victim told investigators she met Castro on the video game Fortnite and later connected with him on Snapchat around September 2025, the affidavit states. She said she was aware of Castro's age. The two began meeting in person at Castro's residence around Dec. 5, 2025, when the victim was 16, and had a sexual relationship that continued through Dec. 20, 2025, according to the document.

Castro later contacted the victim on TikTok after noticing a due date on her profile, the affidavit states. The victim confirmed the pregnancy but told Castro she did not want a relationship with him.

READ MORE: Carroll High School teacher charged with sexual assault, affidavit reveals pattern of alleged abuse

READ MORE: Former Refugio police officer indicted on 4 charges including aggravated sexual assault of a child

Corpus Christi Police Detective S. Gonzales wrote in the affidavit that the timeline of the relationship was consistent with the victim's pregnancy, and Castro is suspected to be the father of the child.

Castro, an auxiliary worker assigned to the cafeteria at Joseph T. Dawson Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the district was notified of his arrest, CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke confirmed Saturday. Warnke said the charges are not related to Castro's employment with the district.

Dawson Elementary sent a notification to parents Saturday stating a district employee had been arrested and placed on leave. The notification said there is no indication the allegations involve anyone else at the school.

The criminal case is being handled by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!