CCISD employee charged with sexual assault of a child after former student's outcry

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A Corpus Christi Independent School District employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Corey Bellino, 51, a Career and Technical Education teacher and head wrestling coach at Mary Carroll High School, was taken into custody during a traffic stop at State Highway 44 and Rand Morgan Road by CCPD patrol and gang unit officers. He is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Bellino had been on administrative leave since Aug. 10, 2026, and had not been on school property, Carroll High School Principal Dr. Jenifer Guerra-Leos said in a letter to staff and families Tuesday.

Detectives with the CCPD Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Bellino after a former CCISD student reported the alleged abuse, police said.

The former student alleged that Bellino engaged in sex acts with the victim on the Mary Carroll High School campus and during school-sponsored extracurricular activities while the victim was an underage student, according to the department.

CCISD police and Carroll High School administration assisted in the investigation, the department said.

The district will recommend to the CCISD Board of Trustees that Bellino's contract be terminated, Guerra-Leos wrote. Under Texas law, the employee has 15 days to request a review of the decision. The district is also reporting the matter to the Texas Education Agency, as required by law.

School counselors and a crisis counseling team are available to meet with students who need support, according to the letter.

According to police, this is an "active and ongoing investigation and detectives are continuing to attempt to identify additional witnesses or victims."

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCPD at 361-886-2840. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or online. The Corpus Christi Police Department's non-emergency tipline can also be reached at 361-886-2600.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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