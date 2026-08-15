Corpus Christi ISD employee arrested on sexual assault charge, placed on leave

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

A Corpus Christi ISD employee assigned to Joseph T. Dawson Elementary School has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Benjamin Castro, 32, an auxiliary worker assigned to the school's cafeteria, was placed on administrative leave immediately after the district was notified of his arrest, CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke confirmed Saturday.

Warnke said the criminal case is being handled by the Corpus Christi Police Department. He declined to provide additional details.

The charges are not believed to be related to Castro's employment with the district, Warnke said.

Dawson Elementary sent a notification to parents Saturday morning stating a district employee had been arrested and placed on leave. The notification said there is no indication the allegations involve anyone else at the school.

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