Former Refugio police officer indicted on 4 charges including aggravated sexual assault of a child

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas —

A Refugio County grand jury has indicted former Refugio police officer Daniel San Miguel, 54, on four criminal counts, including two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

San Miguel is also charged with one count of stalking, a third-degree felony, and one count of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was rearrested Aug. 13 after the grand jury returned the indictment.

Former Refugio police officer indicted on child sexual assault charges

San Miguel was first arrested June 6 by the Texas Rangers. At the time, he faced one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of official oppression. The indictment adds a second assault charge and the stalking count.

According to court documents obtained by KRIS 6 News, the indictment alleges San Miguel sexually assaulted a child younger than 17, identified by the pseudonym CV1, on two occasions — once on or about April 1, 2026, and again on or about May 1, 2026. Both counts state a handgun was used or exhibited during the assaults. Each count is a first-degree felony.

The stalking charge covers April 1 through May 31, 2026. The indictment alleges San Miguel repeatedly followed CV1 to various locations around Refugio, engaging in conduct that would cause a reasonable person to feel harassed, alarmed, abused or tormented.

The official oppression charge alleges San Miguel demanded sexual favors from the victim while serving as a peace officer with the Refugio Police Department, knowing the requests were unwelcome.

San Miguel was assigned to Refugio ISD as a school resource officer from January 2026 to May 2026 through an intergovernmental agreement between the district and the Refugio Police Department, according to Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzales.

The alleged offenses outlined in the indictment fall within that same time period.

San Miguel was fired from the Refugio Police Department on June 2, four days before his initial arrest. Gonzales said at the time that the district had limited information about the arrest and "remains steadfast in our commitment to the safety of our students and staff."

San Miguel also serves on the Goliad ISD Board of Trustees. In a letter to families dated Aug. 13, Superintendent Holly Lyon acknowledged the district is aware of the charges.

"We know this news is upsetting and concerning for many people in our community, especially because the allegations involve a child," Lyon wrote.

Lyon said the district issued San Miguel a criminal trespass notice in June, which remains in effect, and is working with legal counsel on what actions may be available regarding his position.

Lyon noted that a school board trustee is an elected official, not a district employee, and that removing a trustee requires specific legal steps under Texas law.

The case is assigned to the 24th Judicial District Court of Refugio County.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!