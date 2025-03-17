CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend and Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️

It’s Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor. My co-anchor and better half, Bryan Hofmann, is currently undergoing a series of procedures after an emergency surgery last week. He’ll be off for the time being as he continues to focus on his health. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support we’ve received—it’s truly helping us through this tough time.

I’ll still be here for the both of us, ready to keep you connected with the latest news from your neighborhood.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Weekend fires, fatal motorcycle crash, Larry 'Running Turtle' Salzar dies at 68

Here are your 6 Things to Know:

Flour Bluff Fire

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a fire in a Flour Bluff neighborhood over the weekend. It happened on Saturday afternoon. Information is limited at this time, but investigators have determined the fire started in the attic. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Full story here: CCFD responds, extinguishes house fire in Flour Bluff

Old Robstown Road Fire

Fire crews were called to a fire on Old Robstown Road around noon on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a brush fire behind a building that spread inside. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Investigators are still working to figure out what started the fire.

Full story here: CCFD puts out sudden grass fire on Old Robstown Road

Motorcycle Fatal Accident

We're still waiting to confirm the identity of the motorcyclist who tragically lost their life in a crash on the Southside Saturday morning. The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Airline and Holly. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the driver of a truck was turning south onto Airline when they struck the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where they later died. The truck driver received a citation.

Full story here: Motorcyclist killed in fatal vehicle accident on the city's Southside

Ayers Homicide

We are still waiting to confirm the identity of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by a 15-year-old on Friday morning. The incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. at the Misty Winds Mobile Homes on Ayers near Holly. Police say the 15-year-old shot the 18-year-old before pointing the gun at another juvenile. The suspect fled the scene but was later arrested. Authorities say the two knew each other.

Full story here: Man killed in shooting on Ayers Street: Teen arrested

Larry 'Running Turtle' Salazar

A beloved figure in the Coastal Bend has passed away. Larry Running Turtle Salazar, a passionate advocate for Native American issues, passed away early Sunday morning at the age of 68. Larry was known for his work in documentaries and as an author, and he made a lasting impact on the local community.

Full story here: Local Native American advocate passes away at age 68

LaBonte Park Easter Camping

If you’re hoping to camp at LaBonte Park for Easter weekend, you still have a month to make your reservation! The campsite fee is $28 for up to 3 days of camping, and RV campsites are available for $55. Reservations will be accepted until April 17th, so be sure to plan ahead. For more information, call 361-826-3460.

That’s all for now. Make sure you always stay informed with us. I’ll see you bright and early on KRIS 6 Sunrise tomorrow morning!

