CCFD puts out sudden grass fire on Old Robstown Road

A business on Old Robstown Road was damaged from a grass fire that broke out the afternoon of Sunday, March 16.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department received a call to a fire at 12 p.m., with units arriving a few minutes later. It took just 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze, but upon arriving, firefighters found a brush fire behind a building that had spread to the inside.

Neighborhood News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke with Battalion Chief Matthew Charbonneau about what happened with the second blaze.

"It did involve this building here, which is auto parts and repair shop," Charbonneau said. "There's a lot of overgrown brush on the outside that was on the building as well and involved that too."

The cause of the fire is under investigation

