Motorcyclist killed in fatal vehicle accident on the city's Southside

A motorcyclist was killed in a fatal traffic accident that took place on the city's Southside.

According to CCPD Blotter, on Saturday, March 15 at 7:26 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Airline and Holly Road for major traffic accident involving a motorcycle.

Officers arrived at a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle. Medics transported the driver of the motorcycle, a 64-year-old man, to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit arrived found that the pickup driver, while driving west on Holly Road, was attempting to turn south onto Airline Road during a yellow flashing turn arrow. At the same time, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Holly Road through the intersection when he was struck by the pickup, he Blotter post states.

The driver of the pickup received a citation for failure to yield right of way - left turn, but was not intoxicated. It is unknown if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

This is a developing story, be sure to check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.