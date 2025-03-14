Man killed in shooting on Ayers Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead early Friday morning near the Misty Winds complex in the 5900 block of Ayers Street.

Police responded to the scene at 3:49 a.m. on March 14, 2025, where officers discovered the victim with an apparent gunshot wound. A 15-year-old juvenile male has been detained in connection with the apparent shooting.

KRIS 6 News A CCPD officer is taping off a crime scene following a shooting at Misty Winds Friday morning.

Investigators from the Corpus Christi Police Department's Robbery/Homicide Unit are actively investigating the incident. Authorities have stated that they do not believe this was a random act of violence and have assured the community that there is no broader threat.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Detectives at 361-886-2840. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online.