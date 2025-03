Coastal Bend icon and Native American advocate Larry Running Turtle Salazar, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, March 16.

Running Turtle advocated for many local Native American issues, appeared in documentaries, and wrote two books, with another one pending.

He was 68-years-old at the time of his death.

