CCFD responds, extinguishes house fire in Flour Bluff

A Flour Bluff family is safe after Corpus Christi firefighters put out a fire at their home.

According to a CCFD Facebook post, crews received the call for a fire on Saturday, March 15, and responded immediately.

It's unclear exactly which street the fire broke out, but KRIS 6 News learned from investigators that the fire started in the attic.

CCFD crews were able to put out the fire and the family left the home just in time. No one at the scene was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

