6 THINGS TO KNOW: Fire incidents, Drought help, Local events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! 🌞

It’s Michelle Hofmann here, your friendly neighborhood KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchor, flying solo this morning. My co-anchor (and better half), Bryan Hofmann, wasn’t feeling the best last night, so we thought it’d be best for him to take it easy today. We’re sending him lots of well wishes for a speedy recovery! 🤞

I hope you’re all having a blast so far this spring break week! Let’s kick off this day with the 6 Things To Know!

Astor Fire

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking into a fire at the Astor Restaurant on Leopard Street. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, but thankfully, no one was hurt. We're keeping everyone affected in our thoughts as authorities continue their investigation.

Prescribed Burn Fire

A prescribed burn in San Patricio County, which was meant to help manage land, got out of control due to dry conditions. The fire started Monday afternoon between Gregory and Aransas Pass, and it ended up burning nearly 200 acres of land. Fire crews from five different areas came together to fight the flames and protect the community. We’re grateful for their hard work and bravery in a tough situation.

Beeville Firefighter Robbery

The Beeville Police Department is asking for help to find the person who broke into two fire trucks over the weekend. These firefighters were in Beeville after doing an important job helping with the Sinton Fires. The first break-in happened Saturday, and the second one Sunday. A chainsaw and a water pump were taken. It's such a sad situation, and we hope the person responsible is found quickly. If you know anything, please reach out to Beeville Police at 361-358-8100.

Navigation Shooting

Early Monday morning, a shooting took place outside the Super 8 Motel on SPID. The victim was shot twice in the legs but is expected to recover. The police are actively working to find those responsible.

Drought Resilience Program Workshops

If you're a local business struggling because of the ongoing drought, the City is offering some support through their Drought Resilience Program. Two virtual workshops will be held on March 12th and 20th to help you apply for assistance. The program will begin accepting applications this Friday. Click HERE for more information on the Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Grant Program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply.

Aransas Pass Health Fair

A free Community Health Fair is happening today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aransas Pass Civic Center. It’s a wonderful opportunity to take care of yourself and your loved ones, with free blood pressure checks available and even free microchipping for your pets by Aransas Pass Animal Control. This event is all about supporting the health and well-being of the community, and everyone is welcome.