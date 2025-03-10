Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCorpus Christi

Actions

CCPD: Man shot in the legs near Super 8 Hotel on Navigation; police searching for suspects

Navigation Blvd shooting
Manny Venegas/ KRIS 6 News
Two CCPD officers are seen in the parking lot of the Super 8 Hotel on Navigation Blvd. Monday morning after a shooting took place in the parking lot.
Navigation Blvd shooting
Posted
and last updated

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two suspects are wanted following an early morning shooting on the 900 block of Navigation Boulevard near North Padre Island Dr.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a call came in regards to a shooting around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said a male victim was shot once in both legs and then the suspects left in an unknown SUV.

The male victim who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they are still looking for suspects, however it appears both parties knew each other.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Say hello to the Coastal Bend