CCPD: Man shot in the legs near Super 8 Hotel on Navigation; police searching for suspects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Two suspects are wanted following an early morning shooting on the 900 block of Navigation Boulevard near North Padre Island Dr.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a call came in regards to a shooting around 8:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Police said a male victim was shot once in both legs and then the suspects left in an unknown SUV.

The male victim who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they are still looking for suspects, however it appears both parties knew each other.