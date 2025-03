CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A fire broke out at the Astor Restaurant near McBride Lane Monday night around 9:39 p.m.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, Nueces County Fire, and Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to the call. When crews arrived, smoke was coming out of the roof.

Erin Holly/KRIS 6 News The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a fire at the Astor Restaurant on Leopard Street Monday night



Officials say no injuries have been reported. Fire crews did not say what caused the fire.