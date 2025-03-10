Firefighters targeted in Beeville vehicle burglaries amid active week of fires

BEE COUNTY, Texas — The Beeville Police Department are investigating a series of thefts targeting firefighting crews who were in the area assisting with the Sinton Welder fire.

According to Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr, two separate burglaries occurred on March 7 and March 8, where emergency vehicles belonging to out-of-town firefighting crews were broken into while parked outside local restaurants.

The stolen items were a "large" chainsaw (Truck #1) and a water pump (Truck #2).

“We're checking all of our hot shops to see if they pop up,” Behr told KRIS 6.

Beeville PD believe the burglaries may have been carried out by the same individual or group. Behr described the incidents as “crimes of opportunity,” noting that the suspects appeared to be watching firefighters and striking while they were inside eating.

“A criminal element is watching them,” Behr said. “When they go in to eat, that’s when they hit.”

Beeville PD are reviewing surveillance footage from the restaurants where the thefts occurred and are urging the public to report any suspicious activity near unattended fire trucks.

KRIS 6 reached out to Texas A&M Forest Services for an interview regarding the break ins. However, they respectfully declined our request but provided the following:

We do encourage residents of the Coastal Bend to continue to be cautious of outdoor activities that could ignite a wildfire including parking or driving over tall grass, dragging tow chains, unsafe debris burning, welding and use of other motorized equipment. Texas A&M Forest Services

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Beeville Police Department at 361-358-8100.

