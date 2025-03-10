Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Grant Program registration open

The City’s Office of Economic Development, in partnership with LiftFund, will host virtual sessions in both English and Spanish to provide detailed information about the Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Grant Program, including eligibility, required documents, and timeline. Applications for the program will open on Friday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m.

These webinars are available to small businesses in Corpus Christi that have been adversely affected by the City’s drought restrictions and want to learn more about the Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Grant Program.

The sessions are scheduled for the following dates. Please register to receive the Zoom meeting link.

· Wednesday, March 12, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. To register, visit https://cctx.info/41LJmKs [j88rcqhbb.cc.rs6.net].

· Thursday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. To register, visit https://cctx.info/43rApYa. [j88rcqhbb.cc.rs6.net]

By participating in the information session, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Learn more about eligibility requirements.

Understand the application process.

Receive valuable tips for completing your application.

Have any questions answered.

Click HERE for more information on the Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Grant Program, including eligibility criteria and how to apply.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!