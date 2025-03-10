Watch Now
Controlled fire in San Patricio Co. goes rogue

KRIS 6 News
What started as a prescribed fire near the McCampbell Airport, between Gregory and Aransas Pass, made a lot of smoke Monday afternoon.

The dry conditions allowed the fire to get out of control.

The fire has burned nearly 200 acres in the remote eastern part of San Patricio County.

Fire crews from 5 departments in the area fought to get it under control.

