Controlled fire in San Patricio Co. goes rogue

What started as a prescribed fire near the McCampbell Airport, between Gregory and Aransas Pass, made a lot of smoke Monday afternoon.
The dry conditions allowed the fire to get out of control.
The fire has burned nearly 200 acres in the remote eastern part of San Patricio County.
Fire crews from 5 departments in the area fought to get it under control.
For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.
Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!