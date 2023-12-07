GUILTY: Final defendant in Breanna Wood case enters plea

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sandra Vasquez, the final defendant charged in the killing of Breanna Wood, has pleaded guilty to robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fraudulent use of identifying information, and engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of murder.

According to the plea agreement, Vasquez will serve 15 years for robbery, 2 years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, 10 years for fraudulent use of identifying information, and 15 years for engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of murder.

The sentences will run concurrently and she will receive credit for time served.

It's been seven years since Wood went missing, her body discovered three months after she was reported missing at an abandoned house near Bluntzer.

Seven people were indicted in connection with Wood's death, including Vasquez.

Pleas in Breanna Wood case

These cases have been fraught with delays as then Nueces County District Attorney Mark A. Gonzalez asked to recuse himself and his office from any cases associated with Wood's murder in late 2021.That document also leading to the recusal of the original judge on the case.

In early 2022, Fallon Wood, the mother of Breanna Wood, told 6 Investigates in an exclusive interview that Nueces County First Assistant District Attorney Angelica Hernandez had asked for her help in sorting pre-trial evidence in the Tejeda case.

Two days later, prosecutors with the Attorney General's Office announced they would take over prosecution of all remaining cases, which included the cases of Tejeda and Vasquez.

Attorneys then filing motions to dismiss the pending cases of Tejeda and Vasquez, alleging prosecutorial misconduct against the Nueces County DA.

Visiting judge Manuel J. Banales denied those motions to dismiss, but in a ruling, wrote, "The Court finds that, although there was credible evidence of gross incompetence, negligence and/or carelessness on the part of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office in the prosecution and investigation of these cases, such misconduct does not rise to the level requiring the dismissal of the capital murder indictments."

KRIS file photo Joseph Tejeda

Tejeda pleaded guilty earlier this year, nearly seven years after Wood's murder.

His plea agreement includes 25 years for murder, 20 years for burglary, and 20 years for assault of a public servant. These sentences are to run concurrently and he receives credit for time served, meaning he could spend 18 years in prison.

During that hearing, Fallon Wood said she would never forgive Tejeda.

"I had to put my anger and hate aside," Fallon Wood said as she addressed Tejeda. "This plea deal was not for you. This was for Breanna. Finally to let her soul be at peace and rest."