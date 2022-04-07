Texas Attorney General's office takes over cases related to Breanna Wood

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cases that have yet to be tried for the last five years have a new prosecutor.

The Texas Attorney General has been appointed for all cases related to the murder of Breanna Wood.

A status hearing will be held April 20 and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office has been ordered to release all files, records, documents, videos, audio recordings and any other evidence to the appointed State's Attorney.

As KRIS 6 News reported, the DA's office and District Court Judge Jack Pulcher asked to recuse themselves in December.

Police found Wood's body buried in a box, covered with a white sheet and wrapped in plastic, in January 2017. Joseph Tejeda, Breanna's ex-boyfriend, was charged with capital murder and six others were arrested in connection with the crime.

Tejeda and two others have pending charges, three have taken pleas and one suspect died in jail.

Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, spoke to KRIS 6 News in an exclusive interview, and claimed Nueces County First Asst. District Attorney Angelica Hernandez asked her to help sort pre-trial evidence in the Tejeda case.

She says she sorted the original documents for three days in a room at the DA's office.

District Attorney Mark Gonzalez refused to comment on the allegation, as did Hernandez. Both citing a gag order on the case.

It is not yet known what the impact Fallon Wood's allegation will have on the Tejeda case, or any other pending case, but St. Mary's University adjunct law professor Jason Goss says it is problematic.

Goss said the Tejeda case could end in a dismissal, or it might just be that Wood can't testify. And that nothing could happen with the case until a prosecutor was appointed.

