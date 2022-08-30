Tejeda, Vasquez cases will proceed in Breanna Wood capital murder case

The capital murder cases against Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez will proceed after motions to dismiss were denied Tuesday.

Tejeda and Vasquez are accused of killing Tejeda's ex-girlfriend Breanna Wood in 2016.

Tejeda's attorney filed the motion claiming prosecutorial misconduct after it came to light that the Nueces County District Attorney's Office granted Wood's mother, Fallon Wood, access to case files.

Nueces County First District Attorney Angelica Hernandez admitted that Fallon Wood had seen files pertaining to her daughter's case, but only those that had been entered into the public record.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for more.