Hernandez admits to giving Fallon Wood access to evidence

Nueces County First Asst. District Attorney Angelica Hernandez admitted on the stand Wednesday that she gave Breanna Wood's mother, Fallon, access to files pertaining to her daughter's murder.

Hernandez, however, said the documents she allowed Fallon Wood to access were public record.

"She was upset and wanted to help, and I tried to explain to her that we were trying to work a plea deal with (Joseph) Tejeda," Hernandez said. "All of the documents she saw are public record."

She said that while she had a very open and frank relationship with Fallon Wood, she did not give her access to evidence.

"No, that’s unethical," she said. "It gives defense fodder, and it opens a can of worms."

Hernandez said she took the case over from former assistant district attorney Ray Pena.

Wood, Hernandez, and Pena took the stand in a hearing to address motions to dismiss filed by two of the people accused in Wood's murder, Joseph Tejeda and Sandra Vasquez. Testimony began Wednesday.

