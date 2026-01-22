Extreme Winter Weather Blog

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — __________________________________________

January 22:

WARMING CENTERS:

Nueces County

Nueces County and the city of Robstown will open a warming center in response to the upcoming cold weather in our region.

The warming center will open on Saturday, January 24, at 5:00 p.m. and remain open through mid-morning Tuesday, January 27. The warming center will be located at the Robstown Senior Community Center, 415 Mainer Rd, Robstown, TX 78380.

Officials say cots, food, and beverages will be provided. Family pets are allowed, but owners must provide their own food. Exotic pets will not be allowed at the warming center.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer free rides to and from the warming center during available hours. Bus Route 34 with a stop at #1229 (GI Forum Village 1) is the best option to take to the warming center.

Kleberg County

Kleberg County officials have opened the Human Service Building, also known as the Honorable Romeo Lomas Building, as a warm zone to provide shelter and support for residents during a period of cold weather.

The facility, located at 1109 E. Santa Gertrudis in Kingsville, Texas, opened on Saturday, January 24, at 2:00 p.m. It is scheduled to remain open until Tuesday, January 26, at noon.

County authorities are providing cots and meals for those seeking refuge. Individuals are asked to bring their own bedding for comfort. Refrigeration is available for medications upon request.

Free transportation to the facility is offered by Kleberg County. Residents in need of a ride should call (361) 595-8572.

Pets are permitted only if transported in a suitable carrier. Owners must supply their own pet food and waste disposal bags.

For additional questions or concerns, contact the County Judge’s office at (361) 595-8585.

Emergency services remain fully operational, with the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office, Fire & Rescue, and maintenance crews available to respond to any incidents or needs during this time.

The announcement, issued by the County Judge's office, emphasizes community safety amid the cold snap affecting South Texas. Similar warming centers have been activated in recent years across the region during freezes, as seen in prior announcements from Kleberg County and nearby areas.

