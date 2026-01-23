EXTREME WINTER WEATHER: Latest cancellations and closures

Organizations, churches, and schools are canceling or delaying events as a major cold front heads to the Coastal Bend.

Here's the latest on cancellations and closures:

EVENT CANCELLATIONS



Corpus Christi Education Foundation has canceled its Hearts & Minds 5K Run scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at Water's Edge Park.

Island in the Son Methodist Church at 10650 Highway 361 on Padre Island has canceled its services on Sunday.

San Patricio County has canceled jury duty for Tuesday, Jan. 27. According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera's Facebook post, nothing is further required from those scheduled to appear. If you have questions, call 361-364-9377



SCHOOL CANCELLATIONS AND CLOSURES



CORPUS CHRISTI ISD- FRIDAY 9:28AM UPDATE- Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm they will monitor the forecast throughout the weekend. At this time, there are no changes to our school-day schedule. If there are any changes, CCISD will share information via its mass notification system, its official district website and official social media accounts, and via local media outlets. The district said it will post an update again no later than 5 p.m. Sunday, regardless of whether there are any changes.

WEST OSO ISD- FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE- West Oso ISD is monitoring weather conditions in order to determine whether or not the district should delay the start of classes Monday morning.



