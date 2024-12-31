2024 Champs: The top sports stories of the year

COASTAL BEND, Tx — Winning a UIL State championship as a team is extremely tough to do and the Coastal Bend was blessed with four state titles this year. Three in the Spring and one in the Fall.
Two track teams from the same program, plus a softball team that defended their title and then in the fall, the first volleyball Coastal Bend team to win since Freer in 1994.
KRIS 6 Sports Director takes a look at our 2024 state champions.
-
Nov. 23, 2024-Flour Bluff- UIL 5A-DI State Champions 2024
Flour Bluff held off McKinney North 3-2. First Coastal Bend Volleyball State Championship since Freer in 1994. This was the Lady Hornets first state appearance.
-
June 1, 2024- Calallen Softball- UIL 4A State Champions 2024
Calallen defeated Liberty 2-1.The softball team won back-to-back state championships.
-
May 3, 2024- Refugio Boys/Girls Track and Field-UIL 2A State Champions 2024
On May 3, 2024, Ernest "The Flash" Campbell became the state's 4-time 100-meter champion. Plus, the Refugio Boys track team won their third straight team title. The Refugio girls team also won back-to-back State team titles.That's nine team titles.
-
Annapolis Christian Academy Football and Volleyball won the Christian Athletic League's State Championship.