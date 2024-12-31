2024 Champs: The top sports stories of the year

COASTAL BEND, Tx — Winning a UIL State championship as a team is extremely tough to do and the Coastal Bend was blessed with four state titles this year. Three in the Spring and one in the Fall.

Two track teams from the same program, plus a softball team that defended their title and then in the fall, the first volleyball Coastal Bend team to win since Freer in 1994.

KRIS 6 Sports Director takes a look at our 2024 state champions.