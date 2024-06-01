Calallen makes Coastal Bend history winning back-to-back State Championships

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats (34-2) made Coastal Bend history by becoming the first softball program to win back-to-back State Championships. Calallen defeated Liberty 2-1 on Saturday in Austin.

The Lady Cats hot bats have carried the load this season, but it was their defense that made the difference.

Liberty scored first in the top of the second. Abby vikers hit a solo home run to right center. Calallen answered in the fourth inning, Audryna Almaraz hit a sac fly RBI. Then the Lady Cats stole their first lead of the game in the fifth inning when Brookelynn Meador hit a sac fly RBI bringing Braelyn Bailey home to go up 2-1.

Sophomore pitcher Jordyn Thibodeaux was named MVP. She dealt 5 strikeouts and only allowed 4 hits, 4 walks and 1 run through 7 innings.

Calallen baseball also punched their ticket to the UIL 4A State Tournament the day before softball won state. Calallen could be the first school in Coastal Bend history to have both softball and baseball advancing to the State Tournament in the same season.

Calallen vs. Liberty State Championship Matchup History

2024 - Calallen wins 2-1

2023 - Calallen wins 9-7

2021 - Liberty wins 10-3