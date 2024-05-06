Campbell leaves legacy, Refugio track teams win state again; H.M. King's Rivera wins gold

AUSTIN, Texas — Coastal Bend athletes put on a show at the UIL 2024 state high school track and field meet in Austin. Refugio boys and girls defended their 2A team titles, the third time in a row for the boys team. This feat achieved two other times in Refugio program history (2022, 2023 and 2024) (1993, 1994 and 1995) (1981, 1982 and 1983).

Refugio senior Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell ended his career earning the UIL 2A boys Athlete of the Meet honors. The Texas A&M University signee won gold medals in the 4x100 and 4x200 relay as well as becoming a 4-time 100 meter dash state champion with a final time of 10.49 seconds.

"I was talking to my friends. Pretty much my brothers. You know celebrate right now," Campbell said. "Then cry. Cry when we leave because this has been a great four years with them, and I wouldn't do this with nobody else but them."

Another gold medal was brought home by H.M. King junior Jasiah Rivera. He won the 300 hurdles in. 37.12 seconds. According to Kingsville ISD's social media page, Rivera is the first Brahma athlete to win a state championship. He also finished second in the 110 hurdles.

UIL 2024 State Track and Field Coastal Bend Medalists

5A:

Tristen Grimes, Gregory-Portland girls pole vault (second place)- 12 feet 9 inches

Flour Bluff boys 4x400 Relay (Austin Villanueva, Owen Aggus, Elijah Gonzales and Zachary Dewalt: third place)- 3:17.03

Brody Garcia, Veterans Memorial boys high jump (third place)- 6 feet 6 inches

Ryder Harrison, Gregory-Portland boys pole vault (second place)- 15 feet

4A:

Jasiah King, H.M. King boys 110 hurdles (second place)- 13.84 seconds

Jasiah King, H.M. King boys 300 hurdles (first place)- 37.12 seconds

Nathan Edlin, Ingleside boys shot put (third place)- 55 feet 6.75 inches

Nyomi Garcia, Robstown girls 1600 meter run (third place)- 5:02.83

Olivia Carney, Rockport-Fulton girls pole vault (third place)- 11 feet 6 inches

2A:

Refugio boys 4x100 Relay (Chai Whitmire, Jaedyn Lewis, Jason Moore and Ernest Campbell: first place)- 42.15

Refugio boys 4x200 Relay (Jaedyn Lewis, Isaiah Avery, Chai Whitmire and Ernest Campbell: first place)- 1:28.22

Refugio boys 4x400 Relay (Mikel Brown, Isaiah Avery, Chai Whitmire and Jason Moore: first place)- 3:21.69

Ernest Campbell, Refugio boys 100 meters (first place)- 10.49

Jason Moore, Refugio boys 400 meters (second place)- 49.54

Kolton Taylor, Refugio boys discus (third place)- 157 feet 5 inches