Flour Bluff volleyball brings home first State Championship in program history

GARLAND, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets made Coastal Bend history, bringing home the first State Volleyball Championship since Freer in 1994. A five-set thriller against McKinney North ended in favor of Flour Bluff 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10. Senior Talia Rodriguez hit the game winner.

Larissa Liska

Flour Bluff senior Margaret Croft won MVP honors. She led the court with 28 kills and added 20 digs. Her teammate Lola Fisher totaled 40 assists and libero Addison Mayo tallied 26 digs.

Larissa Liska

Coastal Bend Volleyball State Tournament History

