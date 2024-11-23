Flour Bluff volleyball brings home first State Championship in program history

GARLAND, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets made Coastal Bend history, bringing home the first State Volleyball Championship since Freer in 1994. A five-set thriller against McKinney North ended in favor of Flour Bluff 24-26, 25-15, 23-25, 25-20, 15-10. Senior Talia Rodriguez hit the game winner.
Flour Bluff senior Margaret Croft won MVP honors. She led the court with 28 kills and added 20 digs. Her teammate Lola Fisher totaled 40 assists and libero Addison Mayo tallied 26 digs.
Coastal Bend Volleyball State Tournament History
- Flour Bluff (2024)
- Tuloso-Midway (2017-5A State Semifinals, 2016- 5A State Semifinals)
- Sinton (2011-3A State Semifinals)
- King (2010-5A State Semifinals)
- George West (2002-State Semifinals, 1993-State Runner-Up)
- Freer (1998-2A State Semifinals, 1994-2A State Champions, 1990-3A State Semifinals)
- Refugio (1986-2A State Runner-Up, 1985-3A State Champions, 1984, 3A State Semifinals, 1981 3A State Semifinals, 1980 3A State Runner-Up, 1972-2A State Champions, 1971-2A State Runner Semifinals, 1970 2A State Semifinals)
- Ben Bolt (1979-B State Runner-Up, 1978-B State Semifinals)
- Gregory-Portland (1975-3A State Runner-Up, 1972-3A State Champions, 1971-3A State Runner-Up, 1970-3A State Semifinals, 1968-3A State Runner-Up, 1967-2A State Runner-Up, 1966-2A State Champions)
- Banquete (1970-1A State Runner-Up, 1969-B State Semifinals, 1968-B State Runner-Up)