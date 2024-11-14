Gallegos and Croft highlight Coastal Bend National Signing Day 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to all of the Coastal Bend athletes that signed their college contracts to play at the next level. This was for all sports except football.

KRIS 6 Sports Director interviewed athletes from London, Flour Bluff, Sinton and West Oso. Hear from them and see pictures from the other signings.

High school football Division 1 early signing day is Dec. 4.

London Signees

Eva Gallegos - Texas A&M Corpus Christi Softball

Kailey Albrecht - Concordia Tennis

London Signing Day Fall 2024

Flour Bluff Signees

Margaret Croft - Southern Methodist University Volleyball

Talia Rodriguez - Neo College Volleyball

Ashby McCracken - Austin College Volleyball

Aliyah Thornton - St. Mary’s of the Woods College Volleyball

Allison Ramos - Alvin College Softball

Mia Ortega - San Jacinto College Softball

Flour Bluff Signing Day Fall 2024

Sinton Signees

Kash Wood - Abilene Christian Baseball

Adrian Deases - Texas A&M Kingsville Baseball

Sinton Signing Day Fall 2024

West Oso Signee

Jae'La Hicks - St. Edward's Basketball