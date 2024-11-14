Gallegos and Croft highlight Coastal Bend National Signing Day 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations to all of the Coastal Bend athletes that signed their college contracts to play at the next level. This was for all sports except football.
KRIS 6 Sports Director interviewed athletes from London, Flour Bluff, Sinton and West Oso. Hear from them and see pictures from the other signings.
High school football Division 1 early signing day is Dec. 4.
London Signees
Eva Gallegos - Texas A&M Corpus Christi Softball
Kailey Albrecht - Concordia Tennis
Flour Bluff Signees
Margaret Croft - Southern Methodist University Volleyball
Talia Rodriguez - Neo College Volleyball
Ashby McCracken - Austin College Volleyball
Aliyah Thornton - St. Mary’s of the Woods College Volleyball
Allison Ramos - Alvin College Softball
Mia Ortega - San Jacinto College Softball
Sinton Signees
Kash Wood - Abilene Christian Baseball
Adrian Deases - Texas A&M Kingsville Baseball
West Oso Signee
Jae'La Hicks - St. Edward's Basketball