Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Coastal Bend

Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:15:22-04
Forecast Track: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9

We now have PTC #9 and Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the Coastal Bend. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to become a Tropical Storm at landfall Tuesday morning.
