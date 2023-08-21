Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Coastal Bend

We now have PTC #9 and Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the Coastal Bend. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to become a Tropical Storm at landfall Tuesday morning.
Stay with KRIS 6 News for the very latest!
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:15:22-04
We now have PTC #9 and Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for the Coastal Bend. Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine is expected to become a Tropical Storm at landfall Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.