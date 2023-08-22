Harold approaching Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of the Coastal Bend until Wednesday afternoon.

Your KRIS 6 Weather experts have been tracking Tropical Storm Harold in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm will approach the Texas coast to our south, but the Coastal Bend will still experience Tropical Storm conditions Tuesday. Temperatures will be lower due to clouds, rain, and wind, topping out in the upper 80s. Heavy rainfall is expected and a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out as rain bands rotate onshore. Expect rain to become less frequent tonight, with a few heavy downpour linger into Wednesday, but becoming less frequent throughout Wednesday morning. Stay with KRIS 6 News for the latest updates on-air and online.

Stay safe!