Coastal Bend schools, colleges announce delays, closures due to tropical storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is a list of Coastal Bend schools that will either be closing or running delays because of the incoming tropical storm on Tuesday:

CCISD will be delaying schools by two hours.

GPISD will soon announce if they plan to cancel school.

Ingleside will resume as normal.

Kingsville ISD has canceled classes.

Nueces County JJAEP Alternative School will have a 3-hour delay on classes, which will begin at 10:50 a.m.

All four of the School of Science and Technology will be delaying school by two hours.

Del Mar College will be opening at noon, weather permitting.

Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi will be hosting remote classes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Skidmore-Tynan ISD has canceled classes.

