Schools in the Coastal Bend respond to tropical activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local school districts in the Coastal Bend are deciding what to do based on the information they have so far on the tropical activity.

Gregory Portland ISD Chief Communications officer Crystal Matern tells us they’ve been looking at weather reports since last week.

GPISD is considering several factors if they decide to cancel school.

“We take into account transportation for our families but also our bus routes in addition to a number of other factors,” Matern said. “We have students who live within the district and outside the district. We look at different pieces of data to make those determinations.”

CCISD will be delaying schools by 2 hours.

GPISD will soon announce if they plan to cancel school.

Ingleside will resume as normal.

Kingsville ISD has canceled classes for tomorrow

Nueces County JJAEP Alternative School will have a 3-hour delay on classes tomorrow. Classes will begin at 10:50 a.m.