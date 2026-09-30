Severe Weather Blog: October begins with heavy rainfall, flood risk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend! Here's how severe weather is expected to affect your neighborhood.

Storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds. Flooding is expected and a Flood Watch is in place for Wednesday evening for all of the Coastal Bend.

If you're seeing weather in your area, join the Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group on facebook or send photos and videos to newsroom@kristv.com



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Latest Forecast: Updated Wednesday 4:00 p.m.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s Wednesday afternoon

Isolated showers Thursday morning, increases in coverage Thursday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and into the weekend

Flood watch in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening

Rainfall totals with 2-3" widespread likely, and higher localized totals under t-storms and downpours

"September Summer" is coming to an end very soon

For the last day of the month we're expecting more partly cloudy skies for the majority of the day with daytime highs climbing into the mid 90s and upper 90s for inland neighborhoods. Heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits, and a Heat Advisory from 1-7PM for Nueces, Kleberg, San Patricio, and Jim Wells Counties.

We'll also still hold on to a lot of this heat for our Thursday forecast with highs depending on the timing of the rain increase in the afternoon, likely still getting to the 90s before it does.

Rain Chances Rising This Weekend

Starting Thursday afternoon, we'll be seeing larger coverage of rain across the region with scattered thunderstorms and downpours developing. For Thursday evening, it will become slightly more isolated in nature before increasing in coverage once again for our Friday forecast from the morning through the afternoon. A Flood Watch will be in effect from 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

Lingering moisture looks to hold on through Saturday and Sunday, so I wouldn't plan on much in terms of outdoor activities! With the additional scattered showers from Saturday through Monday of next week we'll likely pick up some good rainfall totals with widespread areas of 2-3" and localized higher amount under thunderstorms and downpours. Keep in mind street flooding will be a concern for the net few days as this system rolls through the area so always remember, turn around don't drown!

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

Power Outages

Check for down power lines or local neighborhood blackouts using the AEP Outage Map.

Road Closures

The following road closures and flooded areas are currently being reported:

Event Cancelations & Delays

The following events have been affected as a result of inclement weather:

