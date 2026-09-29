October's First Friday ArtWalk rescheduled due to inclement weather

October's First Friday ArtWalk is being rescheduled due to inclement weather, the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District announced Tuesday.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, October 2, but is being moved to Friday, October 9, from 6 to 10 p.m. in Downtown Corpus Christi.

“We know how much our community looks forward to First Friday ArtWalk, and our team works hard alongside our partners each month to create an experience that is vibrant, welcoming, and worth the wait,” said Arlene Medrano, Executive Director of the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District.

The ArtWalk will feature a performance by Tejano music legend Gary Hobbs.

The event will feature local artists, makers, food vendors, musicians, and downtown businesses.

