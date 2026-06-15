Severe Weather Blog

CURRENT ALERTS

Flash Flood Warning : Nueces, Kleberg (until 7:15 p.m.) and San Patricio (until 6:45 p.m.) KRIS 6 WEATHER FLASH FLOOD WARNING NUECES AND KLEBERG 6-15-2026

KRIS 6 WEATHER FLASH FLOOD WARNING SAN PATRICIOC COUNTY 6-15-2026 Flood Watch - All counties until Thursday 7 morning KRIS 6 WEATHER Flood Alerts AS OF 6-15-2026

The National Hurricane Center now places the chance of Invest 90 L's development at 40% over the next 48 hours and 50% over the next 7 days. Tropical development is not anticipated within the next day, but forecasters say a brief, short-lived Tropical Storm could form if the low-pressure system re-emerges over the Gulf.

For the Coastal Bend, the system is expected to be a significant rain-maker, with abundant rainfall forecast to continue through Wednesday. A Flood Watch remains in effect for South Texas until Tuesday evening.

KRIS 6 News

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CLOSURES:

TAMU-CC CODE BLUE: On Tuesday, June 16, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi will shift to remote academic and work operations due to anticipated inclement weather conditions.

Summer camps: All summer camps being held on Tuesday, June 16, will now start at 10 a.m. unless otherwise specified by the camp director. Faculty and staff associated with summer camps are asked to report to campus so that camps may begin at 10 a.m. Please connect with your supervisor or the camp director to discuss any additional questions or concerns related to camp.

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ROBSTOWN FIRE DEPT. ADVISORY

The Robstown Fire Department is advising residents to stay off the road. R.F.D. posted on Facebook there is flooding throughtout the area and has asked residents to avoid unnecessary travel.